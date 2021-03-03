Flight tests of SpaceX’s Starship SN10 prototype spacecraft in Texas were urgently postponed indefinitely due to an engine problem. This became known during the broadcast, which took place on March 3 on YouTube channel NASA.

“The launch was delayed due to a problem with starting the engine,” it was announced in preparation for takeoff.

The start was to take place in Boca Chica, Texas at 15:14 local time (23:14 Moscow time). It was expected that the prototype would rise to an altitude of about 10 km in a few minutes, perform a number of manipulations in the air, in particular, to move the fuel, and then smoothly descend to the site located next to the launch complex.

The launch of the test Starship SN10 was announced earlier that day by the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk.

The ship, like its predecessors, is designed for flights to the Moon and Mars, is designed for 100 people and output to low orbit more than 100 tons of cargo. Its height is the same as that of a 16-storey building.

The previous two launches of the Starship prototype in December and February ended in an explosion while landing at a test site in Texas.