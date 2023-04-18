starbase. SpaceX yesterday postponed the first test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket built and designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The launch was suspended minutes before the scheduled time due to a pressurization problem in the drive stage, as reported by SpaceX.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, noted that a pressure valve appeared to be frozen, forcing the postponement of the planned launch from Starbase, SpaceX’s spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.

“We anticipate a minimum of 48 hours before we can attempt this test flight again,” a SpaceX employee said in a live video broadcast by the company.

In any case, dates for tests were set during the week, something that Musk had already considered.

Musk said Sunday during an event on the Twitter Spaces network that “it is a very risky flight. It is the first launch of a very complex and gigantic rocket.”

NASA chose the spacecraft to take astronauts to the Moon on the mission Artemis III.