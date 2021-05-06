Upon the return of SpaceX’s Starship SN15 prototype, a small fire broke out on the ground, reports The verge…

The fire was extinguished after a few minutes.

“This is a common occurrence for the fuel that is used,” explained company engineer John Insprucker.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced the successful rocket test on his page in Twitter…

“The Starship landed normally,” he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the Starship prototype, which received the designation SN15, on May 5, rose to an altitude of about 10 km in a few minutes from the launch complex in the Boca Chica region of Texas. Then he made a smooth landing on the site located next to the launch complex.

On March 3, during a test flight, the Starship SN10 prototype also rose to an altitude of about 10 km, turned around, landed, but exploded a few minutes later. Previous ships also exploded.