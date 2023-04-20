The SpaceX company has launched today the starship, the ship with which Elon Musk wants to take up to 100 people to the Moon and Mars. The takeoff took place today after 3:30 p.m., peninsular time, from the company’s base near the Texan town of Brownsville, in the United States. The Super Heavy rocket, the most powerful in history, has exploded minutes after takeoff, although the SpaceX company has considered it a success because the rocket has moved far enough from the takeoff platform without causing damage.

Today’s launch follows a failed attempt on Monday, when a faulty valve thwarted takeoff. Today there has also been a lot of tension, as those responsible for the launch stopped the countdown 40 seconds after takeoff to carry out checks with the pressurization of the propellant and the second stage of the rocket.

The ship starship has been blown up before separating from the Super Heavy rocket. The company has called it an “unscheduled breakup”; and has considered it a success. “With a test like this, success depends on how much we can learn, and launching today will improve the reliability of starship as we pursue the goal of bringing life to other planets,” the company said on Twitter, a social network owned by Musk.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the nearby beaches to watch the firing of the 33 Raptor engines of the Super Heavy rocket, on top of which the black belly of the rocket could be seen. starshipwhich is covered with thousands of carbon fiber tiles and other materials to protect from high temperatures during its return to the earth’s surface.

starship It is a fundamental part of the new space race towards the Moon led by the United States. The reusable ship will theoretically be in charge of taking the first astronauts to the surface of the Moon in more than 50 years: a woman and a non-white person, according to the plans of the US space agency, which has a million-dollar contract with the Musk’s company for the use of starship. The chosen date is 2025, although it remains to be seen if the ship will be ready by then.

This has been the first flight of the Super Heavy coupled to the ship starshipalthough SpaceX has carried out ignitions of 31 of its 33 raptor engines, which work simultaneously.

Take off from the Starship today. HANDOUT (AFP)

The reusable Super Heavy rocket, a monster as tall as a 40-story building, was scheduled to propel the spacecraft for eight minutes. The vehicle on top of the rocket would reach a height of about 240 kilometers and fly for 90 minutes. The aircraft has been designed to land vertically and be reusable, but today’s test only focused on takeoff and flight without a crew or satellites. The interplanetary vehicle was expected to fall into the Pacific Ocean about 100 kilometers north of the island of Kauai, in Hawaii (United States).

On Sunday, Elon Musk already lowered expectations in a talk for Twitter users. There are “a million reasons” why the test could go wrong, he assured, and warned that if they see risks they will abort the attempt. “There is a good chance that it will be postponed, as we are going to be very careful with this release. If it goes wrong, there are a lot of things that can go wrong,” he warned.

One of the obsessions of the tycoon and the rest of the company’s 11,000 employees is for the rocket to launch successfully and get as far as possible from the massive 146-meter launch pad, which is also designed to re-fish the rocket once. used. In that today they have been truly successful.

