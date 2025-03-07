The Spacex Starship rocket exploded in the air during its eighth test flight due to the loss of multiple engines. The incident affected the air traffic in the area due to the detachment of various incandescent materials that ended at sea. The Federal United States Aviation Administration (FAA) has demanded that the company of Elon Musk a thorough investigation into the case.

The unmanned mission took off from the Spacex facilities in southern Texas at 5:30 p.m., time in central Mexico. The main objectives of the test included an attempt to reach of a single engine in space and The first deployment of a set of simulated Starlink satellites.

The Starship ship separated successfully from the Super Heavy after approximately two and a half minutes of ignition. As planned, the propeller landed without setbacks in the launch tower, while the rocket ignited its engines to start a suborbital trajectory of one hour. However, 20 seconds before finishing their rise, several engines went out and Spacex lost contact with the vehicle.

“Before the end of the ascent, an energy event in the back of the ship caused the loss of several Raptor engines. This, in turn, caused the loss of attitude control and, ultimately, the interruption of communications with the ship. The last contact with Starship was recorded approximately nine minutes and 30 seconds after takeoff, ”Spacex explained in place web.

The company stressed that Starship’s test flight was carried out within a controlled launch area, designed to guarantee the safety of people in land, sea and air. He emphasized that “any fragment would have fallen within the area of ​​response to previously planned debris. The rubble do not contain toxic materials And there are no significant impacts on marine species or water quality. ”