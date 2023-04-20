During tests, Starship exploded in the fourth minute of flight

Four minutes after launch, the prototype of the Starship reusable transport system exploded, gaining a height of 38 kilometers. This follows from the live broadcast, organized company on Twitter.

An emergency situation arose in the third minute of flight integration tests, when the spacecraft of the same name (Ship 24 sample) could not separate from the Super Heavy carrier. Earlier, the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that the test would be considered successful if the Starship takes off and the launch pad is not damaged.

The launch took place at 16:28 Moscow time from the Boca Chica site in the southeast of Texas in the USA.

The first flight test involved the flight of the Starship prototype along a suborbital trajectory, however, the transport system would have developed a speed corresponding to orbital movement (the first space one). After disconnecting from the carrier, Ship 24, according to SpaceX’s plans, was supposed to reach an altitude of 235 kilometers, and then begin to descend, eventually splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. The Super Heavy carrier was supposed to make a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Boca Chica.

Earlier, the launch of the prototype reusable transport system, scheduled for April 18, was postponed due to abnormal pressure in the carrier’s fuel tank.

SpaceX claims that Super Heavy and Starship will become the largest, most powerful and cargo-lifting rocket system ever created by mankind, surpassing such super-heavy carriers as Saturn V, Energia and Falcon Heavy. In particular, in the reusable mode, Starship is expected to be able to launch up to 150 tons of payload into low Earth orbit, and in the single-use mode – up to 250.