Santa Claus’ revealing outfits have become a celebrity trend. The photo in red suits, which they massively published on social networks, drew attention to The Sun.

Journalists noticed that on the eve of Christmas in 2020, the stars began to appear in images inspired by the costumes of a fairy-tale character. Some of them posed in white ruffled underwear, others in scarlet mini dresses with wide black straps and striped stockings.

The trend, in particular, was supported by TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who was captured in a velvet green dress with bare shoulders, popular British presenter Amanda Holden, who was wearing a themed outfit with a plunging neckline and a hood, and model Christine McGuinness, who showed a photo in red lace lingerie.

They were joined by actress Emily Attack, fashion model Hannah Elizabeth, TV star Sophie Kasaei and others.

Earlier in December, American make-up artist Fernello Nelson shared photos of models whose bodies he painted in the form of a traditional Santa Claus costume. In the footage posted online, models pose nude in red hats with a white pompom. At the same time, the naked parts of the girls’ bodies are covered with red body art, which imitates a body with a deep neckline.