Sychev, Pavlyuchenko, Bilyaletdinov, Shirokov and Gasilin played 12 matches in one day

The bronze medalists of the 2008 European Football Championship held a football marathon, beating twelve Norilsk amateur teams at once with a total score of 19:9, Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

A sports festival was held in Taimyr, timed to coincide with the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Norilsk, the Day of the founding of Norilsk Nickel and the Metallurgist’s Day.

“We are here for the second time. This is becoming a good tradition,” said Dmitry Sychev, addressing the fans in the stands at the Ayka Sports Hall, and thanked the townspeople for the warm welcome in Taimyr. “We are all united by sports and the love of football.”

In addition to him, other stars of the Russian national team took part in the event: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, Roman Shirokov and the winner of the European Youth Championship Alexei Gasilin, who currently plays for the Amkal media football club. As part of the marathon, they played twelve matches of seven minutes almost without a break.

“There are playing guys who move in futsal. It can be seen that they are trained, so it’s hard for us after the natural field, of course, with them, ”Sychev commented on the performance of amateurs, especially noting the players from the Remontnik team, which won the corporate championship of Norilsk Nickel.

Before the game, the stars of Euro 2008 held a warm-up and a master class for children, and the day before, on Friday, July 7, they met with their Norilsk fans and played a penalty shootout with members of the 2Drots media football team right in the Medvezhiy Ruchei mine , using two BELAZ trucks as gates.