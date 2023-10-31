The French Public Prosecutor’s Office stated this Tuesday (31) that it opened a case to investigate acts of vandalism on building facades in Paris, after “stars of David” appeared drawn on the buildings.

The brand, which has significance for Judaism, was used by Adolf Hitler during Nazism to intimidate and persecute Jews, identifying their homes and businesses with the symbol.

The French prosecutor’s office told the agency AFP that the case will continue to be investigated at the 14th district police station, where the dozens of illustrations appeared.

The acts will be classified as damage to third party property, aggravated by having been committed for reasons of origin, race, ethnicity or religion.

Currently, the crime carries a penalty of four years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros (R$160,500).

French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, spoke out about the case, condemning “the despicable acts” which, according to her, “will not go unpunished”.

Similar designs appeared over the weekend in the French capital’s suburbs, including Vanves, Fontenay-aux-Roses and Aubervilliers.

In another region near Saint-Ouen, the illustrations were accompanied by the message “Palestine will win”.

This Sunday (29), Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti stated that, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, more than 400 people have been detained for “anti-Semitic acts” in the country.

An episode similar to that in Paris occurred in Germany this month, when Jews living in Berlin had their homes vandalized.

Other European countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom have also seen a significant increase in the number of cases of violence and hostility directed at the Jewish community.