Russian Ambassador Meshkov was outraged by Paris’s accusations over the Stars of David incident

Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov called outrageous the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) accusations of “Russian interference” in the incident with the Stars of David, which appeared on dozens of houses in Paris.

The statements made yesterday by the French Foreign Ministry are completely outrageous. We believe that this kind of action is aimed at further worsening the already difficult Russian-French relations Alexey Meshkov Russian Ambassador to France

The ambassador noted that the French side did not even conduct an investigation, which is necessary in such cases, and immediately made accusations. He emphasized that Moscow is waiting for a “thorough investigation” and recalled that the defendants who appeared in the case are not of Russian origin.

The Star of David is a six-pointed star, which in the 19th century became established as the national symbol of the Jews, and in the 20th century it was displayed on the flag of the State of Israel. During the period of Nazi Germany, houses where Jews lived were marked with paint with the Star of David, which is why such actions in modern times become the subject of scandals.

The appearance of symbols in Paris coincided with a surge in anti-Semitism

On October 31, in the fourteenth arrondissement of Paris, Stars of David were spray-painted on residential buildings and office buildings, coinciding with a surge in anti-Semitism in the country. The creation of this kind of images led to scandal and arrests. Later, similar incidents occurred in the suburbs of the French capital.

Later, Moldovan businessman Anatoly Prizenco admitted his participation in organizing an action with images of the Star of David painted on houses in Paris and its suburbs. According to him, the point of the action was to demonstrate support for Jews in France and abroad, who have nothing to do with the worsening conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

Prizenko was surprised that French politicians and the media interpreted the action as an act of anti-Semitism. “I didn’t think I could scare the French people with these simple symbols,” the businessman said.

The entrepreneur explained that the painting of the Stars of David on houses was entrusted for money to two Moldovan migrants at the request of an unnamed customer. To date, the perpetrators have been detained by law enforcement, and the French authorities are considering the issue of expelling them from the country due to their illegal status.

Prizenko also clarified that the action was held jointly with the European Jewish community “Shield of David.” However, journalists from the French television channel BFMTV were unable to confirm the existence of such an organization.

Stars of David began to be painted on Jewish houses in Berlin

In addition, the Star of David began to be painted on houses where Jews live in Berlin. The police began an investigation into the incident. Security around properties belonging to the Jewish community has been increased. It is noted that those who discovered the Star of David on their homes now fear for their lives and the lives of loved ones.

Prior to this, a large-scale rally of supporters of the Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) against Israel was held in Berlin. After this, German Interior Minister Nancy Feser said that the country’s authorities would use all legal possibilities to expel Hamas supporters from the country. She stressed that anti-Semitic and anti-Israel incitement will not be tolerated in Germany.

Europe acknowledges surge in anti-Semitic incidents

In early November, the European Commission (EC) acknowledged and criticized a surge in incidents related to anti-Semitism in European Union (EU) countries.

The surge in anti-Semitic incidents in Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the past few days, reminiscent of a dark time in history European Commission

The European Commission recalled that in Germany they threw Molotov cocktails at a synagogue, and in France they painted Stars of David on the facades of houses. In addition, a Jewish cemetery was desecrated in Austria, and Jewish shops and synagogues were attacked in Spain. In addition, anti-Semitic slogans are often heard during demonstrations. The EC believes that today European Jews are once again living in fear.