Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The distinguished player steals hearts from the very first moment, it is true that some need time to adapt and prove their abilities, but some names succeeded directly in hijacking the hearts of the club fans in their first appearance during their first season in the Arab Gulf Football League, and established their feet as a winning card in the ranks of their teams, After about two-thirds of the competition’s matches have passed.

Argentine Nicholas Jimenez and Gaston Suarez succeeded in imposing themselves as midfielders able to find solutions and connect the lines in Baniyas. In all of his team’s 18 matches, his recovery rate of the ball is 57%, he made 719 correct passes, scored two goals and made 6.

For his part, Mali Omar Traore, who is a resident of the island, proved to be a trump card, when required, as the 18-year-old participated in 18 matches, scored 3 goals and scored 2, in addition to his excellent performance in general.

Perhaps the most prominent person who competes with Traore in the resident category, and beats him in terms of scoring, is the Brazilian Igor Jesus, the player of Al-Ahly youth, and the 20-year-old managed to score 11 goals in the league, during 18 matches he played, and made 7 goals in a very special number.

Although he started his career during the winter only, but the Algerian Mahdi Obeid proved that what was missing was victory in the middle of the field, as a player with outstanding capabilities in controlling the rhythm of play and finding the balance that the “Brigadier” was looking for, and he scored a distinguished goal in his first appearance. He participated in 50 matches with the opponents and provided 232 correct passes in just 4 matches.

Muhammad Walid, the goalkeeper of Hatta, is a special case, because he waited until his 23rd year for the opportunity to appear for the first time in the Arab Gulf League, and he who started the season with “The Hurricane” as the third choice in goalkeeping, before establishing his feet in the starting lineup, in His last 4 matches are the first four he has ever played in his league career.

Among the other names that appeared promisingly in their first appearance, but still lacked continuity in brilliance, a number of players, most notably the Slovenian Tim Matavz, the Al-Wehda player, and Figredo, the Al Wasl player, Firas Al Arabi, the Fujairah player.