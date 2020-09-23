Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) in the drugs angle that came out during the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. During the questioning of him, the names of several big Bollywood celebs were revealed. He named the names of 25 Bollywood celebs, who take or sell drugs. NCB first named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Ranveer Singh’s fashion designer Simone Khambata from Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat.

Apart from these, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house manager to NCB and Deepesh Sawant, who works at home, also made many important revelations. Jaya Saha, who was Sushant’s talent manager, was called by the NCB for questioning. Jaya’s WhatsApp chat has revealed the names of many senior and senior actresses from these three. Karishma Prakash, who works with Jaya Saha, is the manager of Deepika Padukone. Their chats revealed that Deepika Padukone is seeking advanced drugs ‘hash’ from them.

The names of these celebs surfaced

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Jaya Saha’s chat has revealed the names of Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Namrata Shirodkar and producer Madhu Mantena of the film ‘Udta Punjab’. This is the name that has become public. Apart from these, many more Bollywood celebs are also on the radar of NCB. The NCB has today called producer Madhu Mantena for questioning.

Watch the viral video of Karan Johar’s party here –

These celebs are also on the radar of NCB

Apart from this, NCB will also investigate the party that took place on the day that Deepika demanded her hash from Karisma. Many celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha attended this Coco Club Party. Apart from this, NCB will also investigate this party of Karan Johar whose video went viral last year. Many people including Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor were present in this viral video.

If found guilty, Anurag Kashyap will break all ties, Taapsee Pannu, actress said – let the truth come out