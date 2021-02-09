Phenomenon Tom Brady, a 43-year-old Super Bowl champion, is not a Rare avis In today’s professional sport since in multiple disciplines of the highest level there are athletes who are over 40 and others who are close to reaching the fourth floor who follow proving that age is not an impediment to be a reference in sport worldwide. In tennis, Roger Federer (39) and Serena Williams (39) are two perfect examples. The Swiss, who is recovering from a double knee operation, has already set a return date (March in Doha) and will return ready to continue in the battle for the most Grand Slam race in history, leading with 20, tied with Rafa Nadal, and with Djokovic and his 17 on the prowl. For her part, the American is in Australia ready to achieve her 24th Grand Slam, which would equal the Australian legend Margaret Court.

Lmotorsports are also well represented of veterans since Fernando Alonso (39) and Kimi Raikkonen (41) are part of the select and demanding grill of Formula 1, While Valentino rossi ensures that it will continue to give war in MotoGP almost already 42. Soccer is no exception and names like those of Gianluigi Buffon (43, Juventus de Turin), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (39, Milan), Joaquín (39, Betis) or Nino (40, Elche) They are giving great moments with an age in which soccer would normally have them retired.

Handball is another sport in which elderly players such as Raúl Entrerríos stand out, who turns 40 on Friday and has led the bronze medal of the Hispanics in the World Cup in Egypt, the 48 of the teacher José Javier Hombrados, currently goalkeeper of Guadalajara ; the 45 of another goalkeeper, the one from Cangas, Javier Díaz; or the 43 of José Manuel Herrero Lon, pivot of the Sinfin and the oldest outfield player in the Sacyr Asobal League. Also notable in other sports, myths that are still very active such as Alejandro Valverde (39, cycling), Manny Pacquiao (42, boxing), Pau Gasol (40, basketball) or Tiger Woods (45, golf). Without forgetting Jesús Ángel García Bragado who at 51 he is preparing his participation in the Tokyo Games, in the 50 kilometer march, which would be his eighth JJ OO. Almost nothing.