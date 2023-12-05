Genoa – Giving (or treating yourself to) the memorabilia of a sports star and supporting the Gigi Ghirotti Ets Foundation: this is the dual objective of the Christmas session of“Stars in Sport” charity auction. Until Thursday 7 December, various champions and sports teams, both Ligurian and national, will take to the field on the Memorabid platform (here is the link to the Memorabid platform, where the memorabilia is up for auction).

There are 16 purchase lots with which it is possible to support the work of the professor’s staff Franco Henriquet, which provides home care for the families of terminally ill patients suffering from ALS. And there is something for all tastes: between volleyball, karate, skiing, motorcycling, swimming, every sports enthusiast can find the perfect gift.

Some of the memorabilia up for auction

Two great paralympic swimming champions, Simone Barlaam and Carlotta Gilli, will provide racing caps and goggles. As for water polo, Bogliasco 1951 participates with its teams’ autographed swimsuit and cap. Iren Genova Quinto supports Ghirotti with the swimming cap, Matteo Aicardi with the Pro Recco celebratory shirt for the 2022 Champions League victory. Costanza di Camillo, artistic swimming champion, is auctioning her swimsuit. Again to remain linked to water sports, directly from “The Ocean Race”, the flag and the race jersey signed by Francesca Clapcich will be up for auction.

As for other sports, Park Tennis Genova participates with the Scudetto shirt signed by Lorenzo Musetti. Also the Universiade present with the Lake Placid 2023 shirt, signed by all the medalists of the Italian national team. The 2023 US World Ski Team is making the thermal shirt available, signed by Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Ava Sunshine and Katie Hensien. Motorcycling supports the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation with the cap of Fabio Quartararo, the French MotoGP world champion rider in 2021. Furthermore, Olympic karate is present with Viviana Bottaro, the first historic Italian athlete to medal, and the champion Nello Maestri. Also up for auction is the USA Mexico 1979 World University Games tracksuit of the US national volleyball team.