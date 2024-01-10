In the 2023/24 season, two titans of world football, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, are leaving their mark in an impressive way. Both players are running as strong contenders for the Ballon d'Or, along with the young promise Jude Bellingham. The fight for this prestigious award has taken on an epic dimension, as both forwards prove to be undisputed masters of goals.
In the French league standings, Mbappé's PSG is at the top as the lone leader, evidencing the team's dominance in the local competition. On the other hand, Manchester City, Haaland's team, is positioned in third place in the Premier League. Although slightly behind, the citizens are still a formidable contender. Both teams have sealed their place in the round of 16 of the UCL, consolidating their status as serious contenders for the continental title.
How many goals do Haaland and Mbappé have?
Mbappé has accumulated an astonishing 25 goals in 24 games, with a lethal efficiency that has allowed him to exceed the expectation of one goal per game (18 in 16 Ligue 1 games, 3 in 6 Champions League games, 3 in a French Cup and 1 in the Super Cup final). Meanwhile, Haaland, despite missing several Premier League matches due to injuries, has scored 19 goals in total. 15 of these have come in the Premier, playing 15 games, and 5 in the Champions League in five games (22 games in total).
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Premier League
|
fifteen
|
14
|
Champions League
|
5
|
5
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
0
|
Community Shield
|
1
|
0
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Ligue 1
|
16
|
18
|
Champions League
|
6
|
3
|
French Super Cup
|
1
|
1
|
France Cup
|
1
|
3
How many assists do Haaland and Mbappé accumulate?
Although initial perception might suggest otherwise, Haaland leads in assists with 5 in 22 games, while Mbappé has provided 3 in 24 games. This contrast underlines the versatility of both players, as Haaland, in addition to being a prolific goalscorer, contributes significantly to creating opportunities for his teammates.
How many games has each played? How many injuries have you suffered this season?
Both footballers have participated in a similar number of crashes. The Norwegian has been present in 22 games, as he suffered an ankle injury that kept him away from the grass for a month. Today he is recovering from a foot injury. Mbappé, for his part, only suffered a sprain in September, so despite playing fewer competitions, he has already accumulated 24 games.
|
Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Erling Haaland
|
22
|
19
|
5
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
24
|
25
|
3
