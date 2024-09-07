Starovoit: Road restoration in Kursk region will require 3 billion rubles

At least 3 billion rubles are planned to be allocated for the restoration of roads in the Kursk region, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said in an interview RIA Novosti.

According to him, special attention is paid to this region, as well as the Belgorod region. “I go there myself, inspect the facilities, so that as soon as the situation allows, our specialists can go to these facilities to restore them,” the minister noted.

Starovoit also spoke about the restoration of roads in new regions. He accused the Ukrainian authorities of “not investing at all in road infrastructure, in bridges.”

Earlier, Starovoit acknowledged the degradation of Russian federal roads and promised to repair them. The head of the department said that the new national transport projects will focus on restoring the old infrastructure, rather than building new ones.