The new British government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Friday the early release of thousands of prisoners to ease congestion in prisons, which are 99% full. Barely a week after taking power, the Labour Party is forced to act in response to the pressing situation in prisons, which risk not having any places available in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of 2023, UK prisons have been full. On Monday, only around 700 places were available for men out of a total of 84,000. “They are on the brink of collapse,” declared the new Minister of Justice, Shabana Mahmood. “If we do not act now, we risk chaos in the criminal justice system and public order disruptions,” she added.

According to Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor, the situation is at “absolute tipping point” and there could be no more prison places available “within weeks”.

Among the measures announced, detainees are eligible for early release, always under police supervision, after having served half of their sentence and in some cases even after having completed 40% of their sentence.

Sexual crimes



People with sentences of more than four years and those imprisoned for sexual offences were excluded from these benefits. In any case, the new measures will not come into force until September.

The newly elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, blamed previous Conservative governments for this situation. “It is blatant irresponsibility on the part of the outgoing Executive,” he charged from Washington, where he participated in a NATO summit in recent days. “We knew we were going to have a problem, but its magnitude is worse than we thought,” he added.