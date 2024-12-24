The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, wished for “peace, especially in the Middle East” in his Christmas message, in which he also trusted in a better 2025, after an eventful first six months in the Government.

The Labor leader said that these dates are a good time “to remind us of what is really important: family, friendship and brotherhood between people.”

He dedicated a few words of thanks to national health service workers (NHS), the emergency services, the Armed Forces and charities caring for those in need.

“I know this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who feel alone this Christmas, going through a difficult time, missing a loved one. You are not alone,” he declared.

Remembering the origin of the Christmas storywished for peace in the Middle East and said he is confident in “a better and brighter future for all.”

A Downing Street spokesman said that after celebrating Christmas at the official country residence at Chequers, Starmer and his family will spend a few days abroad around the New Year.

After coming to Government in July with an absolute majority – and, due to the unique British system, a low percentage of the vote -, Starmer’s Executive has gone through difficult times.

Among other things, they have been unpopular measures such as the cut in energy aid to some retirees, the increase in social security contributions by companies and the lack of growth in the economy.