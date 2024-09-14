The newspaper reported that the appeal came from five former Conservative defence ministers, Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace, Gavin Williamson, and Benemordon William Fox, in addition to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The newspaper added that they warned Starmer that “any further delay would embolden President Putin.”

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking his allies to allow Ukraine to launch Western-made missiles, including the U.S. Long Range Tactical Missile System and British Storm Shadows, deep into Russia to limit Moscow’s ability to launch attacks.

Starmer and US President Joe Biden held talks in Washington on Friday about allowing Kyiv to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia. No decision has been announced.

Some US officials are deeply skeptical that allowing the use of such missiles would make much difference in Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West would be in direct combat with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to use long-range Western missiles.