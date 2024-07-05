“We will rebuild Britain.” Keir Starmer, Labour leader, speaks as Prime Minister after winning the 2024 elections in the United Kingdom. Starmer received the mandate from King Charles III and presented himself at Downing Street, taking over from Rishi Sunak. Starmer dedicated the beginning of his speech to the former Prime Minister.

“I would like to thank the outgoing prime minister,” he said. “His achievements as the prime minister of our country, the effort that has been required of him as the first Asian British prime minister of this country should not be underestimated by anyone,” Starmer said.

“We need a big reset”

Britain’s seventh Labour prime minister, Starmer said Sunak deserves “recognition for his devotion and hard work” “for our country” but now “voted decisively for change, renewal”.

Britain ‘needs a major reset’we need to ”rediscover who we are” and ”recognize that we need to change course”. ”For too long we have pretended nothing was happening, while too many were heading towards insecurity”, he stressed, adding that ”changing a country is not like turning on a switch, it will take time, but the work of change begins immediately”. The objective, Starmer added, is to to put Britain back on its feet as a forward-looking nation. Everyone should be treated with dignity, with respect at work.”

The priorities of the new executive

The new prime minister then cited “clean energy, lower bills” and guaranteed that “we will rebuild infrastructure, there will be homes that workers can afford, first-rate schools and universities, safety”. “You have given us a clear mandate and we will use it for change. To bring service and respect back into politics, to put an end to the era of noisy performances, to walk your lives more lightly. And to unite our country”. From today “four nations will be together again. Facing, as we have often done in the past, the challenges of an insecure world. Engage in a calm and patient reconstruction“. “With respect and humility, I invite you all to join this government of service, in the mission of national renewal. Our work is urgent and we start it today“, he promises.

”There is a weariness in the nation”, but ”we need to move forward together”. And that is why, ”whether you voted Labour or not, especially if you did not vote Labour, I tell you clearly that my government will serve everyone”. “Country first, party second,” Starmer continued. ”The nation’s lack of trust” ”can only be healed by actions and not words”, he added, guaranteeing that ”our government must treat every single person in this country with respect”.

It will be a “doctrine-free government” that he will lead. “From now on you will have a doctrine-free government, driven only by the determination to serve your interests. To challenge, quietly, those who have written our country off,” Starmer stressed.If I asked you now whether you believe Britain will be better for your children, I know many of you would say no. And so my government will fight every day until you believe it again.”.