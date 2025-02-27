The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, He joined the European offensive to attract Donald Trump in full negotiations with Russia, looking for a peace agreement that prevents a future invasion of Vladimir Putin. From the oval office, Starmer was clear: «Only … With President Trump a lasting peace agreement is possible, ”reinforcing the idea that stability in Europe depends once again on the White House.

The British leader did not arrive empty. In a calculated gesture, he gave him a letter from King Carlos III inviting him to a second state visit to London. Trump, delighted with the gesture, smiled at the cameras, clearly enjoying his role as an arbitrator of European destiny. On Monday he received a French president, Emanuel Macron, equally flattering.

The US president was sure that the agreement with Russia will remain and that will allow the deployment of a peace force in Eastern Europe to contain Moscow. However, in a striking turn, Trump denied his own statement last week about Volodimir Zelenski. «I said that? I can’t believe that I said that, ”he commented with a jocular tone, trying to settle the controversy.

Trump justified his decision to sign the agreement with Ukraine under an economic and strategic logic. «We are going to enter Ukraine with a natural resources agreement. We are going to have our workers there and that will dissuade any aggression, because there will be many Americans in the field, ”he said.

In other words, peace in Ukraine, according to Trump, will be guaranteed with a massive American economic presence in the country. A strategy that, incidentally, reinforces Washington’s dominance over the future of the region, something that contradicts the isolationist position that the president himself defended in the past.

President Trump said that the negotiations for peace in Ukraine are “very advanced”, ensuring that “good conversations” have been carried out with both Ukraine and Russia. “Russia is doing very well,” he said, without detailing what that supposed good behavior of Moscow consists of.

Trump praised Putin, He presented him as a victim, like himself, of a campaign of discredit and unfounded accusations of interference and said he was confident that he will fulfill his word.

“Putting security in Ukraine is the easy part, the agreement is the difficult thing,” Trump said in the appearance together with the British prime minister, who clearly insisted on the need for an American support to guarantee the stability of the invaded country.

Within the framework of these negotiations, Trump confirmed that this Friday he will sign the agreement on rare earths with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, which will work as an economic “support” for kyiv. Starmer, before his meeting with Trump, had assured that only a firm commitment from Washington can guarantee lasting peace in Ukraine.

Another of the issues addressed in the meeting was the controversial agreement of the United Kingdom with Mauricio on the Chagos archipelago, which contemplates the transfer of sovereignty in exchange for guaranteeing the lease of Diego García, the island that houses the strategic joint military base between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Despite the controversy that the pact has generated in London, Trump showed his predisposition to support him: “I think we will be inclined to support his country,” he said.

Reconfiguration of alliances

The encounter between both leaders develops in a context of reconfiguration of international alliances and tensions, with Ukraine as the central point of the agenda and with the future of the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom at a key moment.

It is Starmer’s first visit to Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The meeting is part of a series of visits from foreign leaders, after that of the Frenchman Macron and one day before the Ukrainian Zelenski. This is the third time in seven months that Starmer visits Washington, but the first under the new administration.

Starmer seeks to strengthen the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States in a context of growing global tension. The visit occurs while Trump has announced new tariffs that affect allies, which generates concern in London. Currently, bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to 400,000 million dollars and generates 2.5 million jobs.

For Starmer there is a positive fact: United Kingdom buys more than it sells to the United States, which for Trump is optimal. The commercial surplus of American goods with the United Kingdom was 11.9 billion dollars in 2024, which represents an increase of 17.4 percent (1.8 billion dollars) compared to 2023.

London has increased its defense expenditure to 2.5 % of GDP by 2027, with the aim of reaching 3 % in 2035, which has been well received by the Trump team. The United Kingdom is, in fact, one of the countries that invests the most in defense within NATO, an alliance in which Spain goes to the tail, with just 1.29 %.

Starmer arrived in Washington on Wednesday night and met with executives from large US companies at the British ambassador’s residence, seeking to attract investment to the United Kingdom. It will also hold defense meetings and give interviews with US media.