London (Union)

The new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said after his first meeting with his ministers yesterday that “the work of the new government has already begun, and that security and defense will be our priorities,” announcing that he “will make difficult decisions soon in order to rebuild Britain.”

“We are a new-look Labour Party, and yesterday we started working to change the country,” Starmer said at a press conference in London, referring to his party’s popular mandate from the four countries of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“I will travel to the four nations of the UK on Sunday to meet with local government leaders,” he continued, noting that he wants to create a way of working across the UK that is different from what it has been in recent years.

Keir Starmer said he would travel to Washington to attend the NATO summit on Tuesday, noting that he had spoken to a number of world leaders since taking office, including US President Joe Biden.

Starmer added that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the day before yesterday and said that the United Kingdom would continue to support Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister said that the “Rwanda plan” to deport immigrants from Britain was “stillborn and buried before it began”, considering that this project would not have constituted a deterrent to illegal immigration.

The prime minister described security and defence as his government’s “number one priority”, stressing that he could not pretend to fix things overnight, before adding: “But there is an expectation that the new government will do things differently.”

The new British Prime Minister went on to say that “prisons are a clear example of a problem that needs to be addressed urgently,” referring to the country’s internal security challenges.

Regarding what he can promise voters in his first 100 days, Starmer said, “The government’s mentality has already changed, and our principle is country first, party second, and this change has already happened.”