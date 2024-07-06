The British government announced that the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his government’s readiness to conclude a free trade agreement with India that works for both sides.

This came during a telephone conversation between Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning.

India and the UK have been negotiating a free trade agreement for more than two years with a Conservative-led government.

But the talks stalled in the 14th round amid general election cycles in both countries, according to the Press Trust of India.

Negotiations are now expected to resume with the new Labour government led by Starmer after the party won a landslide election victory on Thursday.