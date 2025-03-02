The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmerhe appeared this Sunday at a press conference after the Defense Summit of European leaders who summoned in London. In his speech, he highlighted the need for the United Kingdom, France and other allies to work together with … Ukraine In a plan to stop fighting, which will later be discussed with the United States to guarantee its joint implementation.

“The first priority of this Government, as of any other, is the security and well -being of the British people, as well as the defense of national interest, particularly in these volatile times,” he said, and explained that he convened the meeting with the objective of “joining our partners in this effort to strengthen Ukraine and support a fair and lasting peace for everyone’s benefit.”

To achieve this, he insisted on the importance of reinforcing the position of Ukraine on the battlefield: «Our starting point must be placed to Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, so that it can negotiate from a position of force. Therefore, we are redoubled our support ».

Thus, he announced a new agreement that will allow Ukraine to use until 1.6 billion pounds sterling from the British export financing mechanism for Buy more than 5,000 air defense missiles. The projectiles will be produced in Belfast, which will also generate jobs in the British defense sector. “This will be vital to protect the critical infrastructure of Ukraine now and strengthen its ability to ensure peace when the time comes,” he said.

Starmer warned about the risks of a fragile peace agreement and gave Minsk’s example, which Russia It raped easily. «Any agreement must be backed by force. Each nation must contribute to what you can, to provide different abilities and assume their share of responsibility, ”he said. As a result of the summit, European leaders agreed to maintain military aid flow, intensify economic pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukrainian defensive capabilities to prevent future invasions. In addition, they agreed on the need to build a coalition willing to guarantee peace in case of an agreement. “Not all countries can contribute the same, but that does not mean that we should stay with crossed arms,” ​​said Starmer.

With “Troops on the ground”

The United Kingdom is willing to support this initiative with “troops on the ground and airplanes in the air, along with other allies,” said Prime Minister, and stressed that Europe must assume a central role in the effort. However, he insisted that “for this strategy to succeed, the strong support of the United States is essential.”

After his recent meeting with the president Donald TrumpStarmer said he is working closely with Washington in the search for a common peace plan. He also announced that European leaders will meet again to monitor the agreements reached and ensure the progress of these initiatives. «We are in a crucial moment in history. It is not more words time, but of action. It is time to lead, to step forward and join around a new plan for a fair and lasting peace, ”he concluded.

When asked by a journalist who suggested that the United States is an unreliable ally, he replied sharply that he rejects that statement, and stressed that it has been a reliable ally “for many, many decades” and that “it remains it is”, and added that today’s conversations were held under the premise that Europe will work together with the United States.