Dina Mahmoud (London)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that an “army” of specialized police officers will support the security authorities’ efforts to deal with the anti-immigrant violence and riots that have been ongoing for about a week in various parts of the United Kingdom, stressing that any attacks targeting mosques or Islamic gatherings in the country will not be tolerated.

Following a meeting yesterday of the British government’s emergency committee known as Cobra to discuss ways to stop the current unrest, Starmer indicated that these elements will be ready to support police forces in areas affected by the wave of violence resulting from the spread of malicious rumours that an extremist immigrant was behind the murder of three girls aged between six and nine in a mass stabbing operation that took place last Monday in the town of Southport in north-west England.

The Labor Prime Minister stressed that this wave is not a form of protest, but rather “pure violence,” calling for identifying those involved as soon as possible.

He also pledged to “strengthen” what he described as “criminal justice” to hold accountable those involved in the riots that have spread across a number of British cities.

Starmer, meanwhile, insisted that any criminal acts committed online would be dealt with as rigorously as those committed in real life, saying his focus now was on ensuring Britain’s streets were “safe”, in response to questions about whether parliament should be recalled to discuss the current unrest.

Amid warnings from several countries to their citizens to be careful of the atmosphere of chaos prevailing in British regions at the present time, political and analytical circles in London considered that the current unrest constitutes the biggest and most complex challenge facing the “Labor” government, which has barely completed its first month in power, especially in light of fears that it could get out of control.

These circles highlighted what British security sources warned about, that the riots, which were described as the most widespread in the country in about 13 years, have this time spread across major cities and towns, unlike what was previously known of their confinement to specific, limited areas.

In statements reported by various British media outlets, experts said that even if Starmer’s government is able to contain this wave through the security measures it announced in the past hours, this will not cover its root causes, which must be dealt with quickly.

Among these measures are the extensive arrest campaign carried out by police forces against rioters in various British cities, as well as the authorities taking exceptional security measures around mosques, after two mosques were attacked during the unrest.

But experts have warned that one of the difficulties facing security forces in their efforts to curb the current riots is that the far-right groups leading and inciting them have chosen to abandon the traditional hierarchical leadership structures that normally make it easier for authorities to dismantle and weaken such groups.

They also stressed that the government has a complex task ahead of it to address the roots of the current violence, which is the “simmering anger” in some parts of Britain towards asylum seekers who arrive on boats crossing the English Channel or the English Channel and are housed in hotels after arriving in the country.

In this regard, experts stressed the need to activate the role of the judiciary more, to deal with those involved in the unrest, by issuing strict rulings, such as those issued in the midst of similar riots that broke out in the summer of 2011, against the backdrop of a wave of anger, sparked at the time by the killing of a man by the police in North London. These rulings contributed at the time to putting an end to the violence.