Meloni-Starmer bilateral in Rome, not only the immigration issue at the centre of the summit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melons in Rome. This is the third bilateral meeting between the two countries after the election of the Labour Party in early July. The two had already met in Washington for the summit Born and in England at European Leaders Summit. The main topic on the table of the meeting at Villa Doria Pamphilj will be, as anticipated by the English media, the management of migration flowsstarting from the agreement between Italy And Albania for the reception of applicants. Strategies to address the problem constitute a a crucial point for the London government too.

Starmer wants know the details of the agreement between Italy and Albania to decide to replicate the same model. Before reaching RomeLabour’s Starmer has been in the United Stateswhere he was received for the first time at the White House by Joe Biden. The issues on the table of the Italian visit – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – reflect the pillars of an already solid relationship, that between London and Rome, which in the last year has been enriched by further moments of contact and collaboration also by virtue of the Italian Presidency of the G7. But behind everything, as happens in all the summits between the front lines of two countries, there will be the economy, given that Italy is the United Kingdom’s 12th largest trading partner.