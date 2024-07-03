Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

The Conservatives are likely to achieve catastrophic results in the UK election. Labour leader Keir Starm, however, warns of voter suppression.

London – The Conservatives are steering the UK election to an absolute debacle. Now even Mel Stride, otherwise a loyal cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and also his employment minister, declared that one must prepare for “an extraordinary landslide”. The rival Labour Party of Keir Starmer will probably celebrate a victory “like never seen before in this country,” Stride told UK News.

It is “highly unlikely” that the polls are wrong, Stride also said in an interview with the radio station BBC4. For weeks, the Labour Party has maintained a 20-point lead over the Torieswhose election campaign was overshadowed by several scandals; several politicians and party members bet on a new election date before it was announced by the Prime Minister.

Starmer ahead of UK election: Conservatives suppress voter turnout

Despite all the reason for anticipation, Labour leader Starmer criticised the Conservatives for suppressing voter turnout even before the election date tomorrow (July 4). With their pessimistic statements, the Tories are trying to prevent the population from voting and thus limit their losses. Starmer referred, among other things, to a guest article by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman in telegraph.

In it, the potential candidate for the Tory leadership, should Sunak resign, wrote that the British election was “over” and that a “ruthlessly honest analysis” must be initiated now. A goal can no longer be the Conservatives’ goal. “The vote on Thursday is only about forming a sufficiently strong opposition,” she wrote. “It’s over and we must prepare ourselves for the reality and frustration of the opposition,” said Braverman.

“You can see what the Tories are up to,” Keir Starmer told the press at a campaign event in Wales. “They are trying to ask people not to exercise their democratic right to vote and are trying to stop people from voting.” It is a “terrible situation” for the “once respected” Tory party that they have to resort to such means.

Labour leader Starmer: Expected success in UK election despite unknown

Labour leader Keir Starmer is only partially responsible for the expected success, experts believe. Many voters know little about the former head of the CPS or the goals of his Social Democrats. The Conservatives themselves are to blame. Political scientist Tim Bale calls the Conservatives’ 14-year reign catastrophic. “They have been in office for too long and have little or no notable political successes to show,” says Bale from Queen Mary University of London in an interview with the German Press Agency.

“Brexit has not worked. The immigration figures are too high in the view of Brexit opponents. The economy is sluggish. The NHS is in crisis. And they have elected a number of hopeless politicians,” said Bale. In addition to former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Economics Minister Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt is also ready to succeed Sunak. According to a report by Times According to reports, websites have already been prepared for both parties. However, Braverman and Badenoch are representatives of the right-wing conservative wing of the party. Under her leadership, the Tories could become an even stronger replacement for a right-wing populist party than before.

UK election: Tories on the brink of complete loss of political power

Almost every day there is new horror news for the party, which is considered one of the most successful political forces in the Western world. Some poll projections see the Conservatives with well under 100 seats. In 2019 they won 365 of the 650 seats. Sunak could be the first incumbent prime minister in history to be voted out of office in his constituency.

It is quite possible that the Tories will not even have the strongest opposition party in the House of Commons. This would entail a major loss of influence: the official opposition maintains a shadow cabinet, is allowed to chair committees and gets significantly more speaking time in parliament than smaller parties.

This role could fall to the Liberal DemocratsParty leader Ed Davey is using sensational stunts such as bungee jumping to ensure that the party remains in the conversation during the election campaign. In southern England in particular, the Lib Dems are seen by some conservatives as an alternative. The Tories are already asking themselves what will happen after the expected election defeat. An important factor is who will actually be left in Parliament. (dpa/nak)