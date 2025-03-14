British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will bring together some on Saturday 25 world leaders in a videoconference with the aim of intensifying efforts for “a fair and lasting peace” in Ukraine. This virtual meeting will be held within the framework of the … known in English as “Coalition of the Willing” (coalition of the arranges) and gives continuity to the summit held in London earlier this month. In addition, it is part of a joint initiative between the United Kingdom and France to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, if an agreement is achieved to pause the conflict with Russia.

Saturday’s meeting will have the participation of about 25 countries, including European partners, The European Commission, NATO, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and of course, Ukraine. Starmer will transfer the urgency to assume concrete commitments to the leaders, while Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with the peace proposal of US President Donald Trump. According to the Premier, the Kremlin is using “dilatory tactics” and the world must “respond with decisive actions.”

«We cannot allow President Putin to play with the agreement of President (Donald) Trump. The total contempt of the Kremlin for the Proposal for Alto El Fuego of President Trump It only shows that Putin is not committed to peace, ”Starmer will tell the leaders, according to a statement prior to the meeting sent by Downing Street.

The British president will insist that countries must Increase economic pressure on Russia to force Putin to negotiate in the short term And, at the same time, be prepared to support a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine. In addition, he will ask to keep Military support from kyiv in the intensification of Russian attacks. «If Russia finally sits at the table, we must be prepared to supervise the fire and ensure that it is serious and durable. If he does not, then we must try to increase the economic pressure on Russia and achieve the end of this war ».

Saturday’s meeting will also be used to analyze how each country can contribute to this Coalition of the willingin the face of a military planning session that will be held next week. During the appointment, leaders will receive information about advances achieved in the recent meeting of defense chiefs in Paris and about efforts to unlock more military aid for Ukraine. Also, Starmer will pay tribute to European collective efforts to intensify their support.

The virtual encounter arrives after a week of intense British diplomacy. The United Kingdom Defense Minister traveled to Paris to meet with his counterparts from Germany, France, Poland and Italy, while Foreign Affairs visited Canada for the meeting of ministers of this portfolio in the G7. It also occurs in the context of the Security strategy promoted by Starmer at the Lancaster House Summitwhere he made it clear that his government will work to protect the country in a new era of global challenges.

The British government has already begun to accelerate this plan, announcing an increase in defense spending up to 2.5% of GDP from 2027, with the ambition to reach 3% in the next legislature. For Starmer, the need to act is immediate and his message to the Kremlin is firm: “Putin is trying to gain time, saying that an exhaustive study is necessary before a high fire can be implemented, but the world needs to see actions, no studies, empty words or useless conditions.” «My message to the Kremlin cannot be clearer: they stop the barbarous attacks against Ukraine once and for all and accept the fire now. Until then, we will continue working tirelessly to achieve peace ».