“Starmer hopes to learn from Italy’s success in tackling migrant crisis“. This is the headline in the Telegraph newspaper ahead of the British Prime Minister’s visit to Rome on Monday, when he will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Villa Doria Pamphilj at 12.

“Sir Keir Starmer will fly to Italy this weekend to see how this year Giorgia Meloni’s government has more than halved the number of illegal migrant arrivals“, the newspaper writes, recalling how the two heads of government, during their last meeting in July on the sidelines of the meeting of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace, had agreed to continue their close coordination to address the crisis.

The Telegraph points out that Labour leader considers Fdi leader ‘important ally’ in his efforts to tackle irregular migrationhighlighting how Italy is a major entry point for migrants seeking asylum in Europe, many of whom travel to the northern coast of France before trying to cross the Channel into the UK in small boats.

This year, the newspaper continues, citing data from the Ministry of the Interior, the Italian government has reduced the arrivals of irregular migrants on the southern coasts by two-thirds. The official figure speaks of 44,495 arrivals, while they had been 122,823 in the same period last year and 64,000 in the same period of 2022.

“Italy has struck deals similar to the UK’s £490m deal with France to pay more police and border guard officers to stop boats leaving Tunisia and Libya,” the British newspaper continued, also noting the new, more stringent rules in force in Italy for NGO ships that rescue migrants at sea and the deal Rome struck with Tirana.

This is a “different” plan to the Tories’ Rwanda deal, the paper concludes, because it “envisaged deporting asylum seekers to the central African state with no right to return to the UK”.