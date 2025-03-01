Keir Starmer’s decision to advance a few steps from the Downing Street door to receive Volodimir Zelenski With a warm hug this Saturday afternoon it was not a casual gesture, but a powerful image of British support for Ukraine. Zelenski … He greeted the cameras while Starmer lifted his thumb as a sign of complicity, a gesture that transmitted closeness even before the conversations began. The prime minister did not wait for his counterpart to reach the door; Instead, he met him to welcome him. Together, smiling, they toured the brief way back to the entrance of the number 10, exchanging a few words in a low voice, in a scene of confidence between allies.

This visual and symbolic support occurs in a context of intense diplomatic activity, With the Defense Summit organized by Starmer this Sunday in London as the epicenter of European support for Ukraine. The meeting, which will bring together several leaders of the continent, precedes another key summit convened by the president of the European Council, António Costa, on Thursday 6 in Brussels.

Both meetings revolve around European war and defense, but the British call seems to have a double purpose: align the United Kingdom with European efforts without being subordinated to the EU agenda, while reinforcing the image of London as an independent, and leader actor, in global security. In that line, this week the British government announced a significant increase in defense spending, in a clear message of commitment to the stability of the region.

Before having closed door conversations, Starmer reaffirmed the unwavering support from the United Kingdom to Ukraine at a time when US support is still questioned. «You have the total support of the entire United Kingdomand we will keep our support to Ukraine during the time that is necessary, ”Starmer assured Zelenski. The British leader stressed that the ovations of the crowd gathered in front of the government headquarters reflect the “Unwavering determination” of the British people to support Ukraine and defend their sovereignty. For his part, Zelenski praised the role of London in the assistance to his country since the beginning of the conflict: “I want to thank them, the United Kingdom people, for the enormous support from the beginning of this war,” said the Ukrainian president, who also said he also felt “very happy that his Majesty the king has agreed to meet with me tomorrow, and I appreciate that they have organized such an important summit for that day.” “In Ukraine we are very happy to have strategic partners such as you,” he said, and spoke of the one hundred years of association between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, signed on January 16, saying that this pact, unique in its kind and that reinforces bilateral cooperation in defense, security, technology and reconstruction, symbolizes the strategic alliance between the two countries.

Agenda changes

The moment in which this summit is produced is not easy for Starmer, although not unfavorable. Having successfully raffled his encounter with Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, British prime minister was quickly immersed in a new international crisis. The next day, the world witnessed a televised anger between Trump and Zelenski in the Oval Office, an episode that left the Ukrainian president visibly humiliated. Hours later, Zelenski flew towards London, to the hug, literally, one of the allies who have invested more money and resources in supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion three years ago. Shortly after 11 in the morning on Saturday, he landed in the British capital and, in his first statements, stressed that American support is still crucial to his country.

The impact of this confrontation with Trump forced to modify the diplomatic agenda. Starmer had planned to meet Zelenski early on Sunday, before the summit, but the appointment was advanced to Saturday after five in the afternoon. A Downing Street spokesman confirmed that, after the incident in Washington, the British prime minister spoke with both Trump and Zelenski in an attempt to lower the tension. The dispute generated reactions worldwide, but in Europe the predominant feeling was supported to the Ukrainian president.

British support to Zelenski is not limited to the political sphere. This Sunday, King Carlos III will receive the Ukrainian President In his Sandringham residence, at an audience that, according to the local press, was scheduled in advance and does not respond to the controversy with Trump. However, the monarch’s gesture reinforces the firmness message of the United Kingdom in its support for Ukraine. On several occasions, Carlos III has described the Russian invasion as a “Indescribable aggression” and has praised the “heroism” of the Ukrainian people. The appointment is part of a dynamic diplomatic scenario, in which Starmer also gave Trump an invitation signed by the king for a second state visit. A gesture that, far from being a mere formality, shows the key role of the United Kingdom on the current geopolitical board.

In parallel, other powers seek to mediate in the conflict. This Saturday, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He proposed to Türkiye as the headquarters of future peace conversations between Zelenski and Putin. Your Foreign Minister will take the offer to this Sunday’s summit. Turkey, NATO member, insists that any negotiation should include both parties and already played a crucial role in 2022 by facilitating an agreement to guarantee the safe step of cereal exports in the black Sea.

The day on Sunday will begin with a bilateral meeting between Starmer and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Subsequently, both will join the rest of the European leaders in a meeting that will be attended by leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czech and Romania. The Turkish Foreign Minister, NATO general and presidents of the European Commission and the European Council will also attend.

Concrete measures

The tone of the summit will be key, and some British leaders have already expressed their expectations. The conservative KEMI Badenoch urged Starmer to serve to promote concrete measures in support of Ukraine. During a visit to Ireland of the North, when asked about the confrontation in Washington, Badenoch stressed the seriousness of the situation and the need to act with determination. “It is important to remember the situation in which President Zelenski is,” he said. “At this time, anti -aircraft sirens are playing in Ukraine.”

With a call to action, Badenoch pointed out that the priority must be the delivery of weapons: “At tomorrow’s summit, what I hope our prime minister is to speak with Germany about following our example with the Storm Shadow missiles and consider doing the same with the Taurus, for example.” And he finished with a message addressed to those who criticize Ukraine: “Let’s do concrete things right now that they really help Ukraine, instead of criticizing them in case they thanked or not.”