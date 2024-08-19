Six weeks have been enough for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s, to understand the toll that the position entails. After an election campaign based on avoiding mistakes and the efficient appointment of his Cabinet in the 24 hours after the polls closed on July 4, the new Government was eager to demonstrate that state policies and above all common sense were once again guiding the country. Renationalising the railways, creating a national energy agency or the determined vocation to reformulate the economic direction were part of his manual for his debut in power, but what has truly marked the start of the new era for Labour has been the management of the riots that broke out mainly in England, catalysed by misinformation and encouraged by the extreme right.

The first big challenge for Keir Starmer has probably been the most suitable for a leader who, before entering politics, had been director of the Crown Prosecution Service, a position that led him to deal with similar altercations in London in 2011. Tom Baldwin, author of Keir Starmer: The Biographya profile written in cooperation with Starmer, believes that the crisis “has in some ways played in his favour, because it has shown his strengths”. “Many people have been impressed by how easy it has been for him to complete the transition from opposition leader to prime minister. It seems like he has been doing it for a long time. He has had a strong start and there is a feeling that the adults are back in charge,” he explains in conversation with this newspaper..

The strategy of police reinforcements and quick sentences seems to have had an effect, but the medium-term challenge is to deal with the root of the problem, as Parth Patel, a senior research associate at the Institute for Public Policy Research, argues: “Although the riots have ceased, the reasons that caused them continue. There has been an effective response to stop them, but it is not the same as defeating the far right. This is the key: what the government is going to do now, it is a tremendous test, whether it can defeat populism or act on the causes that motivated the riots.”

The crisis has led the prime minister to cancel his family holiday to an unspecified European destination, a decision his supporters say is a message of seriousness that contrasts with the chaos of the conservatives in recent years, marked by internal struggles.

“We have returned to the kind of calm, technocratic managerial politics that many people find reassuring. Keir Starmer is proving to be deft, to act like an adult, he has managed to set the right tone with international allies, he has overcome the riots by proving to be tough on law and order…”, maintains Anand Menon, director of the UK In A Changing Europe initiative. (The United Kingdom in a Changing Europe) and professor at King’s College University, who clarifies that “the problem is that it is not yet known how the big issues will be handled.”

The most obvious change brought about by Starmer has therefore been one of style. The international summits days after entering Downing Street, such as the NATO summit in Washington or the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace (in the English county of Oxford), which he hosted, facilitated his transition by allowing him to forge a presidential image.

For Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics (LSE), this perception is not accidental: “The first thing he has done is project a more serious image. Starmer wants to reshape how the government is perceived, to show that it is run by people who think about how to offer solutions and how to rebuild trust in institutions, behaving differently from the Conservatives and trying to make the differences visible.”

Economic priorities

In just six weeks, the Executive has had time to establish priorities, such as the creation of a National Wealth Fund, which aims to involve private initiative in large infrastructure projects; the promotion of a public body for energy generation, or the announcement of a profound reform of workers’ rights. “It is the first time that a Government in the United Kingdom has said that it is going to lead the economy, it is a different way of thinking: it is no longer about letting the markets do what they want, it is about telling the economy what to do. This is the big difference and it will be the big test,” says Patel.

The economy is, in fact, one of the defining elements of Starmer’s mandate, who, during the campaign, had avoided the temptation to promise utopias and dodged difficult fiscal questions. The picture is mixed, as Iain Begg, also a professor at the LSE, explains: “The argument that this is the worst economic legacy is a bit exaggerated. In fact, Rishi Sunak’s government had already introduced some changes that are going to be beneficial to Labour. Public finances are going to be difficult to manage, but not impossible, and the economic situation is better than the propaganda that it is.” [situación] “It is the worst in history.”

The first big economic test will come on October 30, when the Executive presents its first budget and defines the framework of its ambitions for a legislature in which it has a large parliamentary majority to deliver the promised reformist programme. In this regard, Begg warns that the most complicated legacy appears in “much more subtle problems, in different areas: health care, waiting lists, schools that are falling apart, the fact that the Armed Forces are in a questionable state of combat readiness… Relatively smaller things, but they are testimony to an ineffective government in the past, and they are not going to be easy to fix.”

According to Starmer’s biographer, however, it is precisely these areas that will allow the prime minister to excel: “He doesn’t do politics by blustering. He’s not going to fix problems with a three-word slogan. What he believes in is a relentless focus on smaller, tougher policies that sometimes sound boring but will ultimately achieve more than a grand speech.” Tom Baldwin sees a contrast here with the past: “Boris Johnson was capable of gathering a large crowd, but he set fire to some of the most valued things. For Starmer, it’s about foundations: watching someone put one brick on top of another is boring, but if you come back after a few days, he could have built you a house. That’s the difference: he’s methodical, not always elegant, certainly not inspiring; but it’s about results, not emotional connection.”

