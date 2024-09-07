Saturday, September 7, 2024, 8:04 PM











The British Labour Party wants to erase as soon as possible all the consequences of a long period of conservative rule in 10 Downing Street. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Labour Party member Keir Starmer, has undertaken a frenetic activity to “correct” the legacy left to him by the Tories. His goal of change is aimed at all areas, including relations with his Irish neighbours. To this end, this Saturday he made the first visit by a British leader to Ireland in five years and agreed with his counterpart in Dublin, Simon Harris, to “reset” bilateral relations.

They will begin by resuming the annual meetings of the past. The first meeting of the new era will take place in March next year. The script has also been set after agreeing that they will concentrate the dialogue on four areas: security and global issues; climate, energy and technology; growth, trade and investment; and culture, education and ‘people-to-people connections’.

Football match



Harris welcomed Starmer to Farmleigh House in Dublin for a working lunch and meetings with business figures, The Irish Times reported. They then attended a match between Ireland and England at Lansdowne Road Stadium.

The Irish leader stressed that it is an opportunity to “put British-Irish relations on a new path” and to do so they intend to “show what a reset is” after the turbulent Brexit period. Starmer, for his part, also wanted to emphasize that it is “time to reset” relations and advocated “giving real meaning to those words.” To do so, he appealed to the “joint role” of both governments to implement the Belfast Agreement that put an end to political violence in Northern Ireland or to the affinities on key international issues such as Ukraine or Gaza.

Starmer recalled that this was the second time he had met Harris since taking office eight weeks ago, which demonstrates the importance both sides attach to improving relations. In fact, he was the first international leader Starmer had seen since his landslide election victory.