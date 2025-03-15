The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmerhe has declared that Vladimir Putin “Sooner or later” will have to “sit at the table” to negotiate peace in Ukraine. Within the framework of a virtual summit of the one known as “coalition … of the willing »that is celebrated this Saturday with the ‘Premier’ as host. Starmer urged world leaders to maintain pressure on Russia and demand a high unconditional fire. The meeting, which brought together leaders around the world, is part of the joint effort to coordinate answers and maintain a unified front in support of Ukraine at a critical moment of the conflict.

Key figures of international policy participate in the meeting, including the French president Emmanuel Macronthe Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski and NATO general secretary Mark Rutte. The summit represents an attempt to consolidate global support to Ukraine and discuss strategies to pressure Russia to cease hostilities. Starmer strongly condemned Russia’s “barbaric attacks” on Ukraine, and insisted that Putin must accept a high fire immediately. “President Zelenski, who is with us this morning, has demonstrated once again that Ukraine is the part that seeks peace, because he has accepted and has committed to a high unconditional fire of 30 days,” said Starmer in the opening of the summit. And he adds: “What we see now, and that is the central axis of our discussions today, is that Putin is the one who tries to delay this process.”

Starmer has insisted that “if Putin really wants peace, it is very simple: he has to stop his barbaric attacks against Ukraine and accept a high fire.” His words reflect the growing frustration for what he considers a lack of will of the Kremlin to establish sincere negotiations. At the Virtual Summit, which brought together 26 world leaders, as Downing Street sources have detailed, the British Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia and reinforcing support for Ukraine with military and financial resources. “We must continue advancing, pressing forward and preparing for a safe and lasting peace,” he says, thus underlining the need for a continuous and coordinated commitment between the allies of Ukraine.

Starmer has made it clear that “the world is observing.” He expresses that, although Putin will eventually have to negotiate, “we cannot stay with crossed arms and simply wait for that to happen.” According to the British Prime Minister, strengthening Ukraine in terms of defensive capacities and economic support is key to ensure that Russian aggressions can resist and reach the negotiating table in a strength position. “Secondly,” Starmer continued, “we must be prepared to defend any peace agreement through a coalition of those willing. We have already started that process and today we can take a step forward ».

The British leader has also underlined the need to maintain the pressure on Putin at a crucial moment of the conflict: «Given the development of recent days, we must continue to press Putin to feel at the negotiating table. I think we collectively have several ways to achieve it ». His call to action was based on three fundamental pillars: strengthening Ukraine, being prepared to defend any peace agreement and maintain constant pressure on Russia to force it to negotiate in terms favorable to European stability. After his statements, Starmer has asked the media to leave the Chamber to continue behind closed doors.

Among those attending the virtual summit are the main European leaders, the European Commission, NATO, Ukraine and Canada. The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonihe has also participated in the meeting, although initially it was unknown if he would attend due to his reservations on sending troops to Ukraine.

An objective of the summit is also persuading the United States to guarantee the security of Ukraine in the future, according to the BBC. In this context, Washington’s position is considered essential to deter new aggressions by Russia and strengthen the position of Ukraine in any negotiation.