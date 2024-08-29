Measure seeks to ensure payment of X fines to the courts; satellite internet company denies any link with the social network

THE StarlinkElon Musk’s company, said the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) to block the company’s accounts is “illegal” and said it will continue to provide satellite internet services in Brazil.

“Starlink is committed to defending your constitutionally protected rights and will continue to provide services to you free of charge, if necessary, while we address this matter through legal means.”he said in a note (read below).

Moraes’ decision came after the Supreme Court was unable to subpoena a representative of X (formerly Twitter) in the country.

In a press release, Musk’s company stated that it received, earlier in the week, an order from Moraes that “freezes” Starlink’s finances and prevents it from carrying out financial transactions in Brazil.

According to the company, this order is based on a decision “unfounded” which assigns to Starlink the responsibility for fines, charged from “unconstitutional manner”against X.

Starlink has declared that has no affiliation with the social network.

Understand

Moraes would have considered the existence of a “de facto economic group” linked to Musk, which includes the technology company. On August 18, the minister ordered the blockade to ensure payment of fines imposed on X, which also belongs to the billionaire.

Starlink’s directors in Brazil were reportedly notified and summoned by the STF minister and must answer for the amounts that X owes to the courts.

On Wednesday night (August 29), Moraes summoned Elon Musk to identify a legal representative for the social network in Brazil within 24 hours, under suspension of the social network in the country.

The social network announced the closure of the headquarters in Brazil on August 17 due to the decisions of the STF minister that imposed the suspension of investigated profiles.