Starlink, the row of satellites of Spacex, is happening this Tuesday and Wednesday in Argentina. The satellite internet project of Elon Musk’s company can be seen in different parts of Buenos Aires, although it depends on weather conditions.

Starlink is a company that manages a constellation of satellites that provide internet from low latency broadband and worldwide coverage. The service was created with the aim of solving those connectivity problems in locations where cable connection is difficult.

Musk, who spent this past Saturday on Saturday Night Live, continues to launch satellites: with the last 60 that he put into orbit at the beginning of last April from Florida, USA, it adds up to almost 1500 in all

Every time this “strip” of satellites passes through Buenos Aires, it is news: nobody wants to miss it. The last time he did it was in February of this year and, this Tuesday and Wednesday, this is the itinerary:

6:10 am, May 12, 2021, for 3 minutes. From NORTH to SOUTHEAST. Elevation (from the horizon): start: 30 °, maximum: 49 °, end: 10 °. (Medium visibility)



7:11 am, May 12, 2021, for 4 minutes. From SOUTHWEST to EAST. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10 °, maximum: 27 °, end: 10 °. (Low visibility)



7:16 am, May 12, 2021, for 5 minutes. From SOUTHWEST to EAST. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10 °, maximum: 29 °, end: 10 °. (Low visibility)



7:33 pm, May 12, 2021, for 3 minutes. WEST to SOUTH, Elevation (from horizon): start: 10 °, maximum: 15 °, end: 14 ° 6:34 am, May 13, 2021, for 3 minutes. From WEST to SOUTHEAST. Elevation (from horizon): start: 31 °, maximum: 36 °, end: 10 °. (Medium visibility)



6:49 pm, May 14, 2021, for 3 minutes. From SOUTHWEST to SOUTH. Elevation (From Horizon): Start: 10 °, Maximum: 14 °, End: 10 ° (Low Visibility)



7:03 pm, May 14, 2021, for 4 minutes. From NORTH to NORTHEAST. Elevation (From Horizon): Start: 10 °, Maximum: 17 °, End: 17 ° (Low Visibility)

How to find it and watch it live

On https://findstarlink.com you can follow the itinerary and find out where in the world this satellite “train” is passing through. In addition, the site allows you to know which of them will be seen (since there are several) and whether the weather conditions will help or not.

To see all starlink systems live, you can see here: https://satellitemap.space/.

How to distinguish it and the problem for astronomers

Astronomy experts indicate that the number of lights in rapid succession and their distance from Earth allowed the satellites to Starlink were easily identifiable by those who are used to seeing them, last Saturday in the United States.

“The way you can tell that they are Starlink satellites is that they are like a pearl necklace, lights traveling in the same basic orbit, one after the other, “said Dr. Ricchard Fienberg, press director for the American Astronomical Society.

Fienberg added that satellites that are launched in large groups called constellations align when in orbit, especially right after launch. The chain gets smaller as time goes by.

Musk’s entire plan is part of an idea to bridge the digital divide and give unprotected parts of the world access to the internet, for which SpaceX is scheduled to tentatively launch another 120 satellites this month. Overall, the company sent about 1,500 satellites into orbit and asked permission to launch thousands more.

But a few years ago, there were perhaps a few hundred satellites in total orbiting Earth, most visible as individual lights streaking across the sky, Fienberg explained. The other handful of companies planning, or launching, satellite constellations they didn’t recently and largely put them at a greater distance from Earth, he added.

Fienberg’s group, as well as others representing both amateur and professional astronomers, don’t love the proliferation of satellites that can obscure data. scientists and ruin a clear night of staring at the universe.

The International Astronomical Union issued a statement in July 2019 expressing concern about the multiple satellite launches.

“The organization, in general, accepts the principle of a dark sky and without radio transmissions not only as essential to advance in the understanding of the Universe of which we are part, but also as a source for all humanity and for the protection of the nocturnal wildlife, ”wrote the group representative.

He pointed out that the reflection of light can interfere with astronomical research, but that radio waves can also cause problems in specialized research equipment like the one that captured the first images of a black hole.

