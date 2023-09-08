It may go unnoticed by some, but Elon Musk’s internet service called starlink already has coverage in Mexico, which has led some users to choose to put this option in their homes via satellite. However, it has not convinced all citizens due to price issues, and now, the businessman who owns Twitter has been put to work to see if this matter can be fixed.

First of all, the end of this type of internet is for places where the arrival of coaxial cables or fiber optics is complicated, so this option in which the signal comes from the sky would be ideal. However, this requires slightly more expensive routers due to the material with which they are made and to this is added the price of the constantly arriving signal, which would have slight latency.

As mentioned by the official page of starlink, the first single payment for the hardware is 8,300 Mexican pesos, since it not only includes the router, but also cables, power supplies and some other accessories for installation. To this is added the cost of service, which amounts to 1,100 per month, and its speed is 130 MB, having a balance between upload and download.

You can also choose the business one, which clearly must almost double its prices due to the issue of covering a large number of teams and also that they have a stable signal. Last but not least, there is the portable modality with prices similar to those of residences, this for those who wish to take the router to the places where they travel for business.

This type of service can be similar to services such as solar panels that generate electricity for homes, that is, practical solutions that are not within reach due to non-competitive prices. This means that people with a good economic livelihood can afford it, but the average family will continue to be left with more affordable offers such as Izzi, Telmex, Claro Videoamong others.

Via: starlink

Editor’s note: Even with everything, it is a fairly strong entry price, since you must pay for the hardware and also the monthly payment, which is almost 10,000 pesos. Even so, paying the 1,300 a month later will not make sense to some, since it does not include cable or telephone, only the internet.