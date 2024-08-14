Currently, the internet market in Mexico is quite competitive. Companies such as Telmex, Izzi, Megacable and more offer different services and contracting packages, which can be intimidating for new competitors. Thus, it is surprising how positively it has been received StarlinkElon Musk’s company, in our country, becoming a resounding success.

At the moment, There are already more than 150 thousand Starlink users in Mexicowhich may seem like a small number compared to Telmex, but this means impressive growth in just a few months. Part of this success is due to the fact that Elon Musk’s offer is able to offer a good service in areas where it is difficult to get internet.

Unlike other companies, Starlink offers satellite internet, making installation much easierand this can reach areas where Telmex and the rest of the companies cannot due to the lack of the necessary infrastructure. In addition, the options and quality of the service are of quality, and it has managed to give its rivals in urban areas a good competition.

In this way, It is clear that Starlink has a promising future in Mexico. It’s just a matter of the company continuing to offer great service at good prices, and more people will join this company. In related news, Starlink is lowering its price in Mexico. Similarly, Elon Musk could cancel Tesla’s plant in the country.

Via: The Opinion