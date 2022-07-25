Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internetAlready is available in Mexico. After a limited release in some regions, it is finally launching as a full service. These are their prices, availability, coverage and other details you need to know about Starlink.

Starlink is a satellite Internet service that does not work through fixed connection terminals, but with a satellite connection arrangement which is received directly on disks and mobile terminals, but with the promise of reaching upload and download speeds similar to a local network and not to a conventional mobile network.

Elon Musk has been sending satellites into orbit for many years | Source: SpaceX

Likewise, as it is a satellite network independent of the terrestrial infrastructure, it has coverage anywhere in the worldas Starlink has promised, whether it’s on the open sea or somewhere in the deepest desert.

How to hire Starlink in Mexico

You may hire Starlink in Mexico from anywhere in the Mexican Republic. Also, the service is active in more than 36 countries around the world. To do so, you need to follow the contracting and service protocol that Elon Musk’s company has for all users who want to be part of his network.

The initial Starlink package costs $14,300 Mexican pesos and it has the base service for its installation:

receiving antenna

WiFi modem

Power supply

Power and connection cables

tripod for mounting

Nevertheless, this is for your installation only. The network service has a cost of $2,299 Mexican pesos per month, which are the ones that ensure that your antenna will receive the Starlink satellite signal. Also, to this must be added a fee for network management, which is $1,420 Mexican pesos.

This is what the Starlink installation package looks like | Source: Starlink

Namely, To be able to contract Starlink you will need to make an initial payment of $15,720 Mexican pesos. Subsequently, you would only make network maintenance and signal supply payments for your receiving antenna.

There are two connection packages. The first is of a bandwidth of 100 mbps and the second of 200 mbps. However, as it is not a wired network or physical infrastructure on land, latencies as well as bandwidth variability are to be expected, as well as extremely high latency.

Finally, Starlink RV will also arrive for the Mexican market, an even smaller version of this service that will allow users to connect to the Internet using a portable device such as modem and antenna.

