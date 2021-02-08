On Sunday, around 9 p.m., the same message reached thousands of Argentines on WhatsApp: “Did anyone see the lights that just passed through the sky?”.

The show, which many described in the networks as a “train of satellites” crossing the sky, will become more and more common: it is about Starlink, the project of SpaceX – Elon Musk’s aerospace company – to bring high-speed internet to the most remote parts of the planet.

According to the page Findstarlink, the satellites could be observed in and around the City of Buenos Aires on Sunday at 4:59 a.m., for about four minutes, and again at 8:55 p.m. and 9:14 p.m., for another 4 and 6 minutes.

The show could be appreciated again next Tuesday.

Last week, the aerospace company had launched another 120 satellites for its internet network, which already has more than a thousand in space. It was the fourth launch by SpaceX so far in 2021 and the 17th in the Starlink series.

When complete, the network is expected to have 1,440 satellites in total.

Starlink could reach Argentina

At the end of January it was confirmed that the high-speed satellite internet project will arrive in Chile in the next few months and that it is preparing its landing in Argentina, after obtaining a license from Enacom to operate as a provider in the country.

Resolution 1291/2020, published at the end of December in the Official Gazette, authorizes Elon Musk’s company “to provide Information Technology and Communications Services, whether fixed or mobile, wireline or wireless, national or international. , with or without its own infrastructure “.

According to the document, the State requires the company -registered under the name Tibro Netherlands– the fulfillment of a series of conditions before starting operations, among which are the “due allocation of the operating frequency bands of the Starlink system”, the completion of the “international coordination and notification process of the satellite system” and the “coordination of said satellite system with the satellite networks” of Argentina.

The trail of Space X’s Falcon 9 reusable rocket. (AP)

The resolution also warns that the license “does not presuppose the obligation of the State to guarantee the availability of frequencies of the radioelectric spectrum and / or numbering and signaling resources for the provision of the registered service “.

In Chile, meanwhile, the arrival of Starlink is more advanced: the US company has already started the procedures before the regulatory body for the construction of 7 ground stations. One will be in Santiago and the other 6, in the south of the country.

The objective of this network is to provide fast internet to remote and little connected places on Earth, and also to ships and airplanes. The service has already started operating in its public beta in the United States and Canada, but at a very high price: the monthly price is $ 99 plus $ 499 installation kit.

SL