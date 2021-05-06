Starlink, Space X’s satellite internet service that recently announced its availability in Argentina, has a strict policy for users who try to download pirated content with their connection: they even threaten to suspension or termination of service.

A user of the Starlink program called “substrate-97” shared his experience on Reddit by download pirated content without resorting to a virtual private network (VPN). This tool can prevent a service provider from monitoring internet traffic by encrypting the connection.

His intention, as he explained, was to see what could happen and the answer was immediate: a notice about violation of content protected by copyright.

The message sent by Starlink to the user indicates that they know that he used the satellite internet service to download content protected by copyright. “without the right to do so”.

Starlink’s email advising against misuse of the service.

And not only that: they warn that “downloading protected content without a license or other right to do so is a violation of Starlink’s use policy.”

The company ends by stating that using this connection to download illegal content may lead to the suspension or termination of service, as well as exposing the user to a possible lawsuit of the owner of the rights of the downloaded material.

What is Starlink, how does it work and how much does it cost?

With the program Better than Nothing Beta (beta better than nothing), the service offers early access to its Internet service, based on a network of interconnected satellites, which currently put more than 1,300 into orbit.

Starlink consists of a kit to install in each house to receive the signal from the satellites, so it is not a network that can be connected from the cell phone.

The interested in the service you receive a kit to mount the antenna at home, configured for a specific geographic area.

The antenna should be placed in an elevated area free of obstacles to point to the sky, such as a tree, a chimney or a lamp post. And it will receive the signals that it will send to the wifi router, who is part of the team.

Finally, the client must download the app from Starlink to guide you to the best installation location.

Nor does it promise to replace domestic connections., since it would be impossible, for example, to use online video games effectively even with low latency.

The Starlink kit to have internet in areas where fiber optics do not reach and there is no connectivity with mobile phone networks.

Users will be able to access connection speeds between 50 Mb and 150 Mb with a latency of between 20 ms and 40 ms. That is why Elon Musk’s service is more a network designed for those areas of the geography where optical fiber does not reach, and 4G or 5G connections fall short.

To request the Starlink kit for high-speed internet, the first thing to do is go to the official site www.starlink.com, and check if they provide coverage in the area.

But another fact that is not minor, is to take into account how much is the cost of service at present, since it is not according to any economy.

On the one hand, you have to pay the price of the hardware kit, which contains the antenna, the router and all the cables. This first disbursement can reach $ 500. Then comes the turn of the shipment, which would be $ 70. In both cases, it is always necessary to check if the variation of the values ​​regarding the place of residence.

Finally, and what most take into account to add to the list of monthly expenses is the internet service itself: $ 99 per month.

