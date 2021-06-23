Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, will be able to provide continuous global coverage from next September, as declared Tuesday by Gwynne Shotwel, president of the aerospace company.

“We have successfully deployed a network of 1,800 satellites and once all of those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have a continuous global coverageso the deadline should be September, “Shotwel explained during an online event.

The The ultimate goal of the company founded by Elon Musk is to launch around 42,000 satellites with the Starlink seal to low Earth orbit by mid-2027.

The next step is to send your representatives to all the countries of the world to obtain the corresponding regulatory approvals that allow them to offer telecommunications services.

The goal is to put 42,000 satellites into orbit in low Earth orbit by mid-2027. Photo AP

In the short term, it plans to deploy a network with a total of 12,000 satellites at a cost of approximately $ 10 billion.

The company already offers its broadband Internet service in the testing phase (beta) in a few countries, including United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Starlink, preparing for its global expansion, has already registered subsidiaries in Spain, Mexico, Italy, Argentina and other countries.

Shotwell did not provide further details on SpaceX’s plans for Starlink after September. There is no doubt that the company will extend the coverage of the service to more countries, but it is not clear if it will do it in beta form or already as a standard service.

Half a million orders

Last May, Elon Musk assured that the low earth orbit satellite network had received more than half a million pre-orders for its internet service and he also said that he does not foresee that technical problems will arise that prevent meeting this demand.



In addition to his satellite network, Musk won a major contract with NASA to send astronauts to the Moon. Photo Reuters.

The US Federal Communications Commission approved this year the aerospace company’s plan to deploy some Starlink satellites in a lower Earth orbit than anticipated and provide high-speed Internet services to those who currently do not have access.

Starlink service currently costs $ 99 for a monthly subscription. To this must be added one-time, $ 499 for the kit, which includes a tripod, a Wi-Fi router and a terminal to connect to the satellites.

Starlink is currently able to offer connections 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps with 20 to 40 milliseconds latency. These values ​​will improve as the constellation of satellites expands.



The Starlink kit to have Internet in areas where fiber optics do not reach and there is no connectivity with mobile phone networks.

Once the service is deployed worldwide, users can expect Internet speeds of up to 209.17 megabits per second, the fastest speed recorded by a beta test subscriber.

Lord of heaven

With this new endeavor, Elon Musk becomes the new lord of the skies. Months ago, NASA awarded SpaceX a $ 2.89 billion contract to fly new astronauts to the Moon in 2024 considering that the company “has everything they need” for their lunar missions.

To achieve this goal, NASA will work with SpaceX to make your mega Starship spaceship the most advanced ever, and the first fully reusable.

Blue Origin also aspired to the contract for the so-called Human Landing System (HLS) of the Artemis Program, the aerospace company of Jeff Bezos, president of Amazon and considered the richest man in the world.

SL