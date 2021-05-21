The internet satellite constellation service Starlink exceeded a very high connection speed: 500 Mbps in download speed. To get an idea, in Argentina the average speed is 40.67 Mbps.

The result is derived from a speed test carried out by a user in the German city of Kassel. This is one of the highest scores for Starlink detected so far, even though the service is still in its stages of beta test, as explained by the specialized site Wccftech.

A user from Germany shared on Reddit the results of your speed tests through the service Ookla. On your first test, Starlink downloaded data at 542 Mbps.

Starlink speed: one user tested over 500 Mbps in Germany. Source: Reddit

The upload speed was 38.8 Mbps with a latency of just 9 milliseconds – impressive.

Even later, he ran another test and was able to show even higher results, since the service reached 560 Mbps of download speed, with a 13 millisecond latency.

Starlink speed: one user tested over 500 Mbps in Germany. Source: Reddit

What does speed depend on

With SpaceX launching satellites regularly and updating its network, users in the United States have experienced unique download speeds awesome Starlink.

One of the best-performing tests had been that of a user from California, who had reported 200 Mbps of speed last month.

Elon Musk, founder of Starlink. Reuters photo

According to experts, the speed of data transmission through Starlink satellites can vary and depends on many factors. One of them is the number of subscribers simultaneously connected to a certain chain of satellites.

Since each Starlink satellite has limited bandwidth, the speed a user can experience depends on several factors. The first one is the number of other users within the same “shell”, that is, the region covered by a group of satellites.

The second depends on whether there are satellites in orbit, and speeds can also be affected by terrestrial networks that are eventually responsible for transferring data to and from. towards Internet servers.

Thus, terrestrial networks also affect the performance of SpaceX’s Starlink, which already has a fleet of more than 1,200 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Where Starlink already works (well)

A long exposure photo demonstrating the passing of the Starlink satellite “train”. AP Photo

On February 22, Elon Musk revealed that the Starlink satellite network will provide Internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps later this year, instead of the 100 Mbps currently offered by the beta version of the service in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The CEO of SpaceX also pointed out that by the end of the year his company will launch enough Starlink satellites to provide “most of the Earth” with a broadband Internet service, low latency and global coverage at low cost, which will cover the entire planet in 2022.

Starlink’s target markets, at the moment, are rural and more remote areas, particularly in the United States.

Internet service has to demonstrate test results that are much lower than the scores we have shared today to serve these regions.

What is the average speed of Argentina

The Argentine Internet Chamber (CABASE) presented the “CABASE Internet Index” in mid-April, which provides the most up-to-date connectivity data in Argentina: 51% of fixed broadband connections in Argentina reach a speed greater than 20 Mbps.

In addition, the average speed of fixed internet connections nationwide reached 40.67 Mbps in September 2020.

The data correspond to the second half of 2020.

Connectivity in Argentina: average of 40 Mbps.

“There is an important and continuous decline in connections with speeds below 20 Mbps, which fell from 60% in September 2019 to 49% in September 2020. With a more long-term look, what this trend shows is that 6 Mbps connections today represent only 29% of the total when it does just 5 years, in September 2015, they represented 81% of the total connections “, explained from CABASE.

Starlink could be an alternative for rural areas in Argentina where connectivity is limited.

SL