Starlink, Space X’s high-speed satellite internet project, will arrive in Chile in the next few months and prepares its landing in Argentina, after obtaining a license from Enacom to operate as a provider in the country.

Resolution 1291/2020, published at the end of December in the Official Gazette, authorizes Elon Musk’s company “to provide Information Technology and Communications Services, whether fixed or mobile, wireline or wireless, national or international. , with or without its own infrastructure “.

According to the document, the State requires the company -registered under the name Tibro Netherlands– the fulfillment of a series of conditions before starting operations, among which are the “due allocation of the operating frequency bands of the Starlink system”, the completion of the “international coordination and notification process of the satellite system” and the “coordination of said satellite system with the satellite networks” of Argentina.

The resolution also warns that the license “does not presuppose the obligation of the State to guarantee the availability of frequencies of the radioelectric spectrum and / or numbering and signaling resources for the provision of the registered service “.

Trace of the Falcon 9 reusable rocket launched from Cape Canaveral. Photo: EFE

In Chile, meanwhile, the arrival of Starlink is more advanced: the US company has already started the procedures before the regulatory body for the construction of 7 ground stations. One will be in Santiago and the other 6, in the south of the country.

Space X has already put 960 small satellites into orbit and plans to build a constellation of 4,400. Tycoon Elon Musk, founder and CEO of the company, says that between 400 and 800 satellites are needed to achieve a minimum coverage of the high-speed internet network.

The goal of this network is provide fast internet to remote and poorly connected places on Earth, and also ships and airplanes. The service has already started operating in its public beta in the United States and Canada, but at a very high price: the monthly price is $ 99 plus $ 499 installation kit.