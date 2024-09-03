Sao Paulo, Brazil.– Elon Musk’s Starlink said Tuesday it is complying with Judge Alexandre de Moraes’ order to block access to the social network X in Brazil.

In a post on X, Starlink said it had initiated legal proceedings in Brazil’s Supreme Court explaining the “flagrant illegality” of Moraes’ order, which froze Starlink’s finances and prevents it from conducting financial transactions in Brazil.

“Regardless of the unlawful treatment given to Starlink in the freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” the post on X said. Starlink added that it continues to pursue all legal avenues, as do others who agree that the judge’s “recent orders violate the Brazilian Constitution.”

The company had refused on Monday to comply with Moraes’ decision to have all Internet providers block access to X in Brazil.

Tensions between Brazil and Musk’s business empire escalated further when the country’s telecom regulator threatened to sanction Starlink, after its highest court backed the controversial decision to ban the social network X in the country.