Although the fact that Starlink was preparing its landing in Spain for some time this year was already known, the company surprised us today with the arrival of limited first access to beta mode, with which some winners will be able to start testing their satellite data transmission services.

Active for a long time for the United States public, now we will be able to sign up and register for the service from the Starlink website, where we can also find now a first pricing scheme. On one side will be the hardware, which will amount to 499 euros (with another 60 euros of shipping costs added) which includes a circular antenna with tripod, the necessary cabling and a router; to which the service itself will be added, with a monthly payment of 99 euros.

However, as it is a service still in the testing phase, the company clarifies that this last monthly payment «does not guarantee the service«. And the fact is that the service confirms that «Starlink aims to cover your area in mid to late 2021»Under still limited availability.

As for the connection itself, for the moment the service establishes that we can expect between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps and a latency of between 20 and 40 milliseconds (superior to the first tests seen above) and «in most locations over the next several months as we upgrade the Starlink system«, Again noting that«there will also be short periods of no connectivity at all«.

Thus, this plan does not include no limit for data consumption, although the company reserves the right to «carry out reasonable network management […] immediately restrict, suspend or terminate the Services without prior notice in order to protect the network or minimize congestion caused by unauthorized use«.

On the other hand, the fact that this contract clearly establishes that it is a service for residential use, with a limitation of exclusive use for the address from which we place the order, thus stating that these rates will be those offered for individuals, possibly offering a different plan in the future for companies.

Although the fact that it will be the user is solely responsible for the installation and care of the kit, being your responsibility to ensure compliance with all building codes, zoning, etc. Although at least from Starlink they assure us that except for the common precautions in the installation of this type of systems, the weather conditions will not pose any added problem for their installation or correct use.