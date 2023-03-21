The Economist: Starlink does not allow Kyiv to use terminals over new regions of Russia

There are restrictions on the use of the Starlink satellite system by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it informs edition of The Economist.

According to a Ukrainian military intelligence source, satellite communications operator SpaceX has begun using geofencing. Thus, the American company blocks the use of terminals by Kiev over new Russian territories.

The insider also said that Starlink does not allow the use of satellite communication terminals over water and when the equipment is moving at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour. “Just put the terminal in the boat and it will stop working,” the source said.

According to Economist journalists, the corporation is concerned that Kyiv will use American equipment to escalate the conflict. “We will not allow the escalation of the conflict, which could lead to a third world war,” said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk back in mid-February.

Earlier it became known that the US government discussed with the founder of SpaceX the use of Starlink satellites by Ukraine. “I can’t tell you about the conversation, except for the fact that the conversation took place,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at the time.