From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/03/2024 – 18:56

Elon Musk’s satellite broadband company Starlink said on Tuesday it was complying with Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ order to block access to social media platform X in the country.

+ With US$243.7 billion, Musk leads Forbes ranking of the richest in September; see top 10

In a post on X, Starlink said it had started legal proceedings in the Supreme Court, explaining the “gross illegality” of Moraes’ order, which froze Starlink’s finances and prevented it from carrying out financial transactions in Brazil.

“Regardless of the illegal treatment given to Starlink in the freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” said the post on the social network.

Starlink added that it continues to pursue all legal avenues, and that others agree that the minister’s “recent orders violate the Brazilian Constitution.”

On Monday, 2, Starlink refused to comply with Moraes’ order for all internet providers to block domestic access to X.

Tensions between Brazil and Musk’s business empire have escalated further as the country’s telecoms regulator threatened to punish Starlink after the top court upheld the decision to suspend the country’s social network X.