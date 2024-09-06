NASA reports Starliner undocked from ISS in unmanned mode

The Starliner spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) in unmanned mode, NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston reported. leads live broadcast.

The undocking began at 18:04 US East Coast (01:04 Moscow time). The ship fired its engines four times to move to a safe distance from the ISS. Having moved away 200 meters, it began its return to Earth.

Landing in New Mexico is expected in six hours, around midnight (07:00 Moscow time). The Starliner is carrying spent materials and cargo from the station.

It was previously reported that Starliner would be tested after undocking from the ISS and before entering the Earth’s atmosphere. After Starliner departs from the ISS, it is planned to activate several engines with which the ship has been found to have problems. Upon entering the planet’s atmosphere, these components, along with the service module, will be lost.