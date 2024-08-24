AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/24/2024 – 16:52

The decision to transfer the Starliner crew to a SpaceX mission due to performance issues is the latest in a long series of setbacks since the first test flights of Boeing’s spacecraft.

Setbacks that caused years of delays to the initial schedule and undermined the aerospace giant’s credibility.

2014: Contract with NASA

In 2014, NASA chose two companies, Boeing and SpaceX, to each develop a new spacecraft capable of transporting its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The US space agency has requested that they be ready by 2017 to wean itself off reliance on Russian spacecraft, which have been used since the US space shuttle retired in 2011.

Boeing won a $4.2 billion contract, compared to SpaceX’s $2.6 billion.

At the time, billionaire Elon Musk’s company was considered the “loser” against Boeing.

2019: Error on a test flight

In December 2019, during a first unmanned test flight, the capsule was not placed on the correct trajectory and returned to Earth prematurely after two days, failing to dock with the ISS.

The failure occurred because the spacecraft did not know what time it was due to an error in its internal clock, which was eleven hours behind. This prevented the capsule from firing its thrusters at the scheduled time.

NASA then realized that another computer problem could have caused a catastrophic collision. It gave the manufacturer a long list of recommendations and modifications to be made.

2021: False Hope

In August 2021, when the rocket was already on the launch pad for another flight attempt, a humidity problem caused a chemical reaction that blocked some of the capsule’s valves from opening.

As a result, she returned to the factory for several months of inspection.

In the meantime, SpaceX has been transporting astronauts to the ISS (as of 2020).

2022: first success

In May 2022, Starliner completed its first uncrewed test flight.

Despite some setbacks, such as a problem with the propulsion system, the spacecraft took off, reached the ISS, where it remained docked for several days, and landed on its return in a desert in the United States.

2023: new delay

In 2023, further problems were revealed that delayed preparations for the first manned flight.

One of them was caused by the design of the parachutes that slow the capsule down as it returns to the atmosphere. It was modified and new tests were carried out.

The other was even more surprising: the adhesive tape used to wrap several meters of electrical cables inside the capsule turned out to be flammable and had to be removed.

2024: first short-duration manned flight

In early June 2024, the big day arrived: the capsule lifted off with its first two astronauts on a final test mission to prove that Starliner was safe, and then began operations.

But during the flight, a leak of helium, a gas used to create pressure in the propulsion system, was discovered.

Several thrusters failed before the capsule docked with the ISS, although all but one reignited.

These problems led NASA to fear that the capsule would not be able to achieve the thrust needed to return to Earth.

So the space agency made a radical decision: transfer the two astronauts to a SpaceX mission and have the Starliner return empty.

The analysis of the flight will determine what measures will be taken from now on.

The program has already cost Boeing $1.6 billion (R$8.84 billion) more than planned.