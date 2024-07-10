NASA and Boeing have detailed the status of the tests, which are still underway, in order to decide when the first manned Starliner spacecraft will begin its descent to Earth. In any case, those responsible for this space program stressed this Wednesday at a press conference that the return will not occur before the end of July. Therefore, although the duration of the mission was to be only eight days, due to various errors and leaks in the propulsion system the ship will be detained for nearly two months at the International Space Station (ISS), where it arrived on June 6 with two astronauts on board, Captain Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams.

The US space agency, together with the aeronautical company that manufactures and operates the ship, have made the decision to continue taking more time to analyse both the data collected in recent weeks and the tests carried out on the ground, at the White Sands test base (New Mexico, USA), the same one where the capsule will be launched. Calypso of this Starliner will touch down on the ground on its return. “We want to continue testing until we are confident that we fully understand what has happened with the propellants. This is not unusual in space missions,” said Steve Stich, director of NASA’s commercial human spaceflight program.

On June 28, in its last update before today, NASA and Boeing They had announced that they would carry out simulations at the base with thrusters that are prepared for future missions, in addition to continuing to analyze data from the ship that remains docked to the ISS.

More information

The goal of these intensive tests is to uncover the previously unknown causes of the failures of several thrusters and the helium leaks — the gas used to pressurize the propulsion system of the ship’s service module — that were detected during the orbital flight and the approach of the ship to the ISS, causing a delay of several hours in the docking between the two spacecraft. And with the Starliner already docked to the International Space Station, two new helium leaks revived concern about the number of errors.

After having postponed first twice the return date – the landing was initially planned for June 14 – then NASA announced a week after that date which postponed the return indefinitelyuntil it could gather enough data on the problems detected in the Boeing craft. The only way to examine the failed thrusters and ducts is while the craft remains docked to the ISS, because the service module is disposable. This part of the craft, dedicated to propulsion and power generation, separates from the capsule and disintegrates during reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

During his recent appearances, Steve Stich has repeatedly insisted that there are no safety concerns for the return flight. In fact, in the event of an emergency on the ISS, Wilmore and Williams are authorized to take the Starliner and return at any time. Stich noted that “the ISS schedule is relatively clear until mid-August” and that, with sufficient food and supplies on the station, there is no rush for the two astronauts to return to Earth.

In a press conference held on Wednesday from the space station, both astronauts confirmed that they were “absolutely confident that everything is in place to return home safely” and explained that the main thrusters, designed to give the ship the impulses to descend towards Earth, were not among those that had registered failures and leaks. In any case, Suni Williams recalled that when the Starliner ship undocks from the ISS to begin its return, checks will be carried out again before continuing.

Integrated into the life of the ISS

Captain Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams have been integrated into the daily life and work of Expedition 71 from the International Space Station, where they have been on board for 34 days. The initial plan was for them to stay on board for just a week, but both had previous experience on the ISS – Williams was its commander on Expedition 33 – and it has not been a problem for them to adapt and collaborate with the other seven crew members on research and maintenance tasks. In addition, they continue with their main task on the station, which is to analyze the data necessary for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to obtain certification for long stays on the ISS.

This space license is essential for Starliner ships to be able to fulfill the mission for which they were created: to offer NASA a regular transportation line to space, both to the current ISS and to future stations in low Earth orbit. In this way, Boeing intends to compete with SpaceX and its Crew Dragon ship. However, Elon Musk’s space company has several advantages in this competition, since its ship is fully reusable – while for each Starliner flight an Atlas V rocket and a service module are discarded, and only the capsule is reused – and in addition, the Crew Dragon has already flown regularly to the space station since it obtained its authorization in 2020, after the success of its first manned flight.

The Starliner is currently only licensed to remain docked to the ISS for 45 days, and that limit is 10 days away. However, NASA officials overseeing the commercial flight programme have stressed that this period is related to the life of the batteries, which have been recharged at the station and are in perfect condition. According to Steve Stitch“Based on Starliner’s continued performance while docked, we are working with the station to extend certification of several components beyond a 45-day mission duration, if necessary.”

The delay in the return to earth of the first manned mission of a Starliner has not been the only unforeseen event in this mission or in this Boeing space program. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams finally took off on June 5, on the third launch attempt, after two cancellations and several postponements that ended up delaying the mission for a month. And in 2019, on its first unmanned test flight, the capsule Calypso The mission already had problems: it failed to dock with the ISS and had to return to Earth early. This forced a new test flight with another Starliner capsule in 2022, and between that second mission and the current one, new problems have continued to accumulate several more years of delay. The initial plan was that in 2018 a Starliner would have taken its first crew to the ISS.

